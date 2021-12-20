ARTICLE

In the latest episode of the Women's Energy Council (WEC) podcast, Tessa Davis, partner in MoFo's Energy and Infrastructure Group, shares her experiences of working in the energy sector as a female executive, including reflections on the opportunities and challenges she has faced during her 20+ year career working on projects in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Tessa also discusses the growth of opportunities for women seeking to position themselves in leadership roles in the energy industry and gives practical tips for success.

