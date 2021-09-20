ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Friday, September 10th, the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") noticed a competitive offer of solar energy development on public lands in Beaver County, UT. The BLM Cedar City Field Office will accept sealed bids on 4,836 acres of public land within the Milford Flats South Solar Energy Zone until November 9 at 10 am MST. The competitive solar lease offer will be held at 1 pm MST on the same date.

The federal register notice for this competitive bid can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.