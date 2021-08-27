United States:
"Pivoting From Private Practice To GC And Back," Innovative Legal Leaders Podcast
27 August 2021
Jenner & Block
In this podcast, Partner Thomas S. O'Neill discusses his journey
from practicing at Jenner & Block, to serving as general
counsel of Exelon, and his return to the firm as a partner in its
Energy Practice. Mr. O'Neill also offers
advice to those wanting to explore unfamiliar territory in their
careers: "If you're willing to fail a little bit, at least
admit that you don't know what you're getting into and give
it the old try. And if you're introspective enough, when you do
fail, it's a learning opportunity."
Listen to the full podcast here.
