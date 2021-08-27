In this podcast, Partner Thomas S. O'Neill discusses his journey from practicing at Jenner & Block, to serving as general counsel of Exelon, and his return to the firm as a partner in its Energy Practice. Mr. O'Neill also offers advice to those wanting to explore unfamiliar territory in their careers: "If you're willing to fail a little bit, at least admit that you don't know what you're getting into and give it the old try. And if you're introspective enough, when you do fail, it's a learning opportunity."

Listen to the full podcast here.

