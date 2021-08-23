United States:
Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — August 2021
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
NEEP's Smart Energy Homes and Buildings
2021
August 19, 2021
Webinar
More info>>
The Value of Installing EV Charging at Apartments and
Condos
August 24, 2021
Webinar
More info>>
Electric Vehicle Chats – Lunch
Hour
August 26, 2021
Webinar
More info>>
SolarAPP+ and Installers: How to Help
August 31, 2021
Webinar
More info>>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States
Emerging Trends In US Offshore Wind Energy Development
WilmerHale
Interest in US offshore wind development is at an all-time high, as the Biden Administration and lawmakers continue to create renewable energy project incentives and opportunities, shareholders demand action from companies ...
Climate And Clean Energy Policy State Of Play
Holland & Knight
Clean energy initiatives and legislation continue to advance with unprecedented direction, momentum and clout in the federal government. President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats remain fiercely committed to...
The Democrats' Border Carbon Adjustment Proposal
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
On Monday, July 19, 2021, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA-52) introduced The FAIR Transition and Competition Act of 2021 (S. 2378). The bill would, among other things, ...