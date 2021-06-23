ARTICLE

The energy markets are highly regulated, and producers, transmitters, and consumers of energy all use the highly regulated derivatives markets to hedge their energy risks. How do the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) respond when there are price disruptions, like with Winter Storm Uri, or evidence of manipulation or other potential wrongdoing in those markets? Listen as our partners and former senior FERC and CFTC regulators David Applebaum and Joshua Sterling share their views on how those agencies bring enforcement actions and how they will seek to address climate change and other issues relevant to the energy markets.

