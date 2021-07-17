Leah Kaiser has written an article for The Contractor's Perspective outlining the Department of Energy's new initiative to protect electricity operations from increasing cyber threats to the energy industry.

DOE's initiative outlines four primary areas of focus: (1) encouraging the implementation of measures that increase "detection, mitigation, and forensic capabilities; (2) setting "concrete milestones" designed to "enable near real time situational awareness and response capabilities"; (3) supporting and increasing the "cybersecurity posture of critical infrastructure information technology (IT) networks"; and (4) establishing a voluntary program "to deploy technologies to increase visibility of threats in ICS and OT systems."

For more information, read the article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.