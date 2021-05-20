Addressing the latest trends and developments in energy market regulation and enforcement

Each month, in a fast-paced 30-minute program, our energy enforcement team will address the latest trends and developments in investigations and enforcement matters impacting energy market participants. Each program will provide practical strategies for addressing the risks and compliance issues emerging from recent policy announcements, investigations, and enforcement actions involving the CFTC, FERC, FTC, SEC, and DOJ.

Each briefing concludes with our "Practical Corner" segment, providing real-world tips and strategies for mitigating risks and addressing key compliance and investigation challenges.

In our first briefing this June we will cover:

Recent decision regarding joint factfinding by DOJ and CFTC

Recent CFTC and DOJ actions regarding energy benchmark manipulation

Practical Corner: Preservation of Texts and Chats

Our panel will include Michael Loesch, former Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer at the CFTC, and Brendan Quigley, former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.



Our second webinar of the series will be hosted on Thursday, July 15th, focusing on the Winter Storm Fallout & CFTC Climate Risk Targeting. To register for the next webinar, please click here.

REGISTER FOR THIS WEBINAR

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 9, 2021

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (ET)

11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (CT)

9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (PT)

WEBINAR

