Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — June 2024

A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the
latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company
activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This
month's edition includes:
- Announcement:
Congratulations to our client, Boston Metal, for being named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024! Boston Metal has pioneered in the green steel space with its patented molten oxide electrolysis (MOE) solution. This innovation takes the coal out of steelmaking, replacing the most carbon-intensive manufacturing steps with a process that produces molten ore with renewable electricity and generates no CO2 emissions.
Learn more here >>
- Legal Feature:
Treasury Department Issues Guidance on Round Two of §48C Advanced Energy Tax Credit Program.
Read here >>
- Client Feature:
This month, we are excited to feature Quaise Energy, a trailblazer in the terawatt-scale geothermal energy space that recently announced the close of a $21 million Series A1 financing to accelerate its field operations and secure its supply chain, as it continues to work towards creating a sustainable and prosperous energy future.
Read here >>
- M&A Spotlight:
Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
Read here >>
- Washington Update:
Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including coverage of the IRA's $8.8 billion Home Energy Rebates program, the Treasury's guidance on Advanced Energy Project Tax Credits, new federal opportunities related to transmission expansion and critical minerals, hot EPA issues, and new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and IRA opportunities.
Read here >>
- Litigation Updates:
Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.
Read here >>
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including ClimaTech, a global climate tech conference that will bring together thinkers, leaders, and innovators from around the world in Boston! Mintz's Energy & Sustainability Team is thrilled to help launch this gathering.
Learn more here >>
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
Learn more here >>
