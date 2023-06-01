To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Senior Director Geoff Angulo is joined by
co-host Senior Director Kyle Vano along with energy experts from
Talos Energy, Trafigura, and Oaktree Capital Management to discuss
how world events impact energy.
28 February 2023
Go to any private equity event in the last 12 months, and "energy transition" will have been discussed, meaning the shift in energy production away from fossil‑based systems to low or zero carbon ones.
On May 12, 2023, the IRS and the Department of the Treasury issued highly anticipated guidance regarding the requirements to satisfy the domestic content bonus tax credit provisions for investment tax credits under ...