United States: Webinar: U.S. Chemical Regulation: What's New, What's Hot

Join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson and B&C Director of Chemistry Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. to discuss new hot topics in U.S. industrial chemical regulation, their implications for chemical stakeholders, and suggested actions for chemical producers, importers, processors, and manufacturers of finished goods containing chemicals.

This timely, focused, webinar will cover:

" The Biden Administration's recently released new chemicals policies and their impact on chemical producers;

" New and proposed chemical reporting implicating importers of finished goods and other downstream entities;

" Recent EPA actions regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS);

" Environmental justice initiatives and the roles the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the regulated community play in those efforts;

" Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) risk evaluation developments and preparing for risk management proposals; and

" TSCA litigation update and what it means for the regulated community.

