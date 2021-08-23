On August 18, 2021, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that the prior August 23, 2021, EEO-1 filing deadline for the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 reports has been moved to October 25, 2021. The EEOC cited the "continuing impact of the pandemic on business operations" as the justification for this two-month extension of the earlier deadline. This extension follows a prior extension announced on June 28, 2021.

The EEOC's most recent announcement makes it clear that October 25, 2021, "is the FINAL DEADLINE" (emphasis in original) and that "[n]o additional changes to the filing deadline will be made." This may mean that the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 platform will permanently close after October 25. This announcement also promises that all filers that have outstanding requests to the EEO-1 Component 1 Help Desk will receive responses and will be allowed to file EEO-1 reports. This is the latest change to the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 filing cycle, which has been marked with the rollout of a new filing platform, password reset issues, and major changes in the traditional EEO-1 filing process based on the EEOC's inability to respond to filer requests.

