Michael Berkheimer And Scott Mallery Write On Potential Employment Agency Impact Of Loper Case Before The Supreme Court
08 February 2024
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth's Michael Berkheimer and Scott Mallery co-authored
an article, "Wither the Administrative State: what Loper means
for employment agencies," in International Employment
Lawyer on January 30. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed the
Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Loper Bright
Enterprises v. Raimondoand its potential impact for employment
agencies.
"This current iteration of SCOTUS, however, has been on
a mission to either dismantle, or severely cripple, the doctrine
that came out of that seminal case, specifically, and the
'administrative state' generally. While SCOTUS delivered
the first body blow last term in West Virginia v EPA, its upcoming
decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v Raimondo will likely be the
first hook to the head."
