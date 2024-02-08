Seyfarth's Michael Berkheimer and Scott Mallery co-authored an article, "Wither the Administrative State: what Loper means for employment agencies," in International Employment Lawyer on January 30. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed the Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondoand its potential impact for employment agencies.

"This current iteration of SCOTUS, however, has been on a mission to either dismantle, or severely cripple, the doctrine that came out of that seminal case, specifically, and the 'administrative state' generally. While SCOTUS delivered the first body blow last term in West Virginia v EPA, its upcoming decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v Raimondo will likely be the first hook to the head."

You can read the full article here.

