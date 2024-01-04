Pryor Cashman Partner LaKeisha M.A. Caton, a member of the Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups, spoke with Law360 about the impacts going forward of the statute New York City enacted in 2023 that bans workplace discrimination based on weight or height.

In "Progressive Bastions Pushed Bias Law Envelope In 2023," LaKeisha comments on what employers need to consider going into 2024:

LaKeisha M.A. Caton, a partner at Pryor Cashman LLP, said she believes the law and potential legal consequences it creates will make people more aware of a form of workplace mistreatment that, while wrong, has sometimes slipped through the cracks because there wasn't an explicit legal protection against it. "This law is important because I think it is something that people do, unfortunately, and has gone kind of unchecked because it has not been [a protected] category," Caton said, adding that it's especially important for managers and supervisors to be made aware that new protected categories have been added.

