To listen to the podcast, click here.

In this episode of the Insurance Lawyer podcast, host Evan Schwartz interviews Greg Hamlin, the Senior Vice President and Chief Claims Officer at Berkeley Industrial Comp.

They discuss the importance of empathy in workers' compensation and how Berkeley has implemented an empathetic resolution model in their claims process. Hamlin explains that by infusing empathy into their interactions with injured workers, they are able to drive better outcomes and gain cooperation.

Berkeley Industrial Comp. has made changes such as rewriting their initial letter to injured workers to acknowledge their pain and confusion, and even sending gifts to workers after surgery. These small steps show the injured workers that we're there to help them through this process.

Hamlin also shares success stories of how their empathetic approach has led to better outcomes for injured workers, such as helping a paraplegic worker live independently.

Takeway:

Through prioritizing empathy, insurance companies can attract top talent, avoid unnecessary litigation, and ultimately achieve better results.

