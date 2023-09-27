Three Pryor Cashman partners have again been honored by Lawdragon, which included Colleen L. Caden, Ronald H. Shechtman, and Joshua Zuckerberg on its 2024 "Lawdragon 500 Corporate Employment Lawyers" list.

Colleen, chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned a spot in the Immigration – Corporate category

category Ron, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner, was included in the Labor & Employment Hall of Fame

Josh, co-chair of the Labor and Employment Group, was picked for Labor & Employment, esp. Litigation

All three partners were on the 2023 list.

This is the 17th edition of the Lawdragon guide "honoring the nation's top advisors to businesses, universities, nonprofits and other organizations dealing with the mind-bending matrix of today's global workforce," and it includes "more than 200 attorneys who specialize in employment litigation, defending discrimination, ERISA, wage and hour and other claims" and "75 immigration specialists and a similar number of employee benefits and executive compensation gurus."

