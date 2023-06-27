ARTICLE

Andrew Turnbull spoke to Axios about the U.S. Supreme Court's expected ruling on affirmative action at universities and how it could have a domino effect on corporate diversity initiatives.

"When people hear affirmative action has been overruled, they may say, 'Well, why is my company still doing diversity programs?'" said Andrew, who represents companies on labor and employment litigation.

