In this special installment of LaborSpeak, our lawyers provide a review of important labor & employment-related trends in the first half of 2023, including employee protections, attacks on non-competes and the continued rise of labor union activity. In addition, we briefly discuss issues employers should be aware of in the second half of 2023, particularly layoffs and increasing employment litigation amid a tighter job market.

