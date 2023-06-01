"Runaway Juries" And The Lure Of Arbitrating Employment Disputes Highlighted In Latest Podcasts

Labor & Employment Co-Chair Tony Oncidi was recently interviewed for the Lexis Practical Guidance podcast (links below):

  • In "Runaway Juries in Employment Litigation Podcast," Tony discusses some astoundingly large jury verdicts (greater than $100 million!) in recent single-plaintiff California employment trials and provides cogent insights about how to avoid same.

  • As one solution to runaway juries, Tony describes both the pros and cons of adopting workplace arbitration agreements in "Is L&E Arbitration the Answer? Podcast." He also addresses practical strategies for employers when implementing same.

