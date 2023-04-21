Please join us on Wednesday, Apr 18, 2023, for this webinar on Specific Employment Law Updates and Trends in New York and New Jersey. There will be discussion on the following recent trends and updates:

Audit trends with respect to the New York City Earned Safe and Sick Time Act, and best practices for avoiding and handling such audits. New York posting requirements and notices for new hires. Potential updates to NY employers' sexual harassment policies. New Jersey's sweeping new law that fundamentally changes the way employers may use temporary staffing agencies for particular job categories.

Note: Immediately following the program, speakers will stay on for 15 minutes of virtual “office hours”, where attendees will have the opportunity to interact with them directly and ask additional questions.

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Mountain

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Pacific

