The New Year is here and this episode will consider some trends from 2022 and what to expect in 2023 and beyond. Issues covered include:

The COVID Gift Keeps Giving; Work From Home/Hybrid Work Arrangements; Arbitration Continues to Lose Ground; The Gig Economy Under Attack; Non-Compete Agreements Under Attack; State Laws Gone Crazy; More Reductions in Force Coming.

Listen in to find out how your business may be impacted by these issues in 2023.

You can listen here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.