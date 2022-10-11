When an employee leaves for a competitor, it's not uncommon for the former employer to investigate whether the employee took information on the way out the door. In this episode, Benjamin Fink and his co-hosts discuss how the teachings of the Patel v. Duke Hospitality LLC case affect what employers can and cannot do when they suspect misappropriation by a departing employee.

