In this new podcast episode, recent cases and news from the world of Labor & Employment Law will be discussed, including:

Sex Discrimination: What is the "same actor" inference and how does it help employers in discrimination litigation?

Delagrange v. Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing: In this recent case involving allegations of same sex harassment and retaliation, the employer's justification for termination was not well documented.

Hattabaugh v. TMS International: This wage and hour case seeking unpaid overtime serves as a reminder for employers about the importance of keeping accurate time records.

Listen in to find out what happened with these issues and how your business can avoid problems.

You can listen here.

