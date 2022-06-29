ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Regardless of your opinion on the decision, we can all agree that the world looks different now that abortion access is no longer guaranteed. We have fielded calls from many of you asking what you can do to change your policies and benefits in response to this decision. As most of you know—this is very complicated and could potentially result in criminal exposure.

We have also heard from employers who are concerned about potential implications on social media and workplace conversations.

We don't have all the answers, but we do have some strategies and ideas. Please reach out if you want to discuss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.