ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the first episode of Busted, hosts Michael Thomas and Drew Howell discuss how an accountant stole over $16 million from his small-town Texas employer's fruitcake company to fund his lavish lifestyle. This episode breaks down this trusted employee's scheme, the red flags that went undetected, and how the fraud was eventually uncovered.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.