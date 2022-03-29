United States:
Employment Law Legends, Episode 7 – Free Agency: Remaking Supervisor Liability In Faragher v. City Of Boca Raton (Podcast)
29 March 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
When should employers be liable for the hostile work environment
created by supervisors' sexually harassing conduct? This
episode examines the legal saga that untangled this question and
the United States Supreme Court's extraordinary decision to
create the two-part Faragher-Ellerth affirmative
defense.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Covid-Related EEOC Charges On The Rise
Liskow & Lewis
Thousands of workers across the country have filed discrimination claims with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") since the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic.
NLRB Poised To Revise Workplace Rules Test
Herbert Smith Freehills
In time with the political pendulum of the National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB"), the NLRB is poised to revisit the legality of many standard work rules in employee handbooks.
Employee's Poor Performance Trumps FMLA Claim
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On March 9, 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued an employer-friendly decision in Anderson v. Nations Lending Corporation.