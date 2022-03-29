ARTICLE

When should employers be liable for the hostile work environment created by supervisors' sexually harassing conduct? This episode examines the legal saga that untangled this question and the United States Supreme Court's extraordinary decision to create the two-part Faragher-Ellerth affirmative defense.

