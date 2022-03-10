self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Employment Arbitration: New Federal Law & Impact On Employer Arbitration Agreements

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

On March 3, 2022, President Biden signed H.R. 4445, marking the first time in a long time that our elected representatives in Washington, D.C. have passed a piece of significant legislation through regular order. Seyfarth's employment lawyers Scott Mallery and Rob Szyba discuss the newly-enacted H.R. 4445, the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. Rob and Scott explore the policies and backdrop that drove this legislation, potential impacts of the enactment of H.R. 4445, and what this means for employers with arbitration programs. Beyond just what the bill prohibits, Rob and Scott discuss potential ambiguities the language of the bill will likely present, and how those ambiguities might be interpreted once this measure hits the courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.