WCAR Litigation Trends - #5: The Continuing Impact Of Arbitration
In part five of the series, Gerald L. Maatman Jr. outlines the ways in which workplace arbitration programs continued to have a profound impact on workplace class action litigation in 2021. Jerry discusses how these programs influenced the nature of class action litigation filed and shifted the types of claims and what to expect in 2022.
