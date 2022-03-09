In part two of the series, Gerald L. Maatman Jr. focuses on the success factor of the plaintiffs' bar in class certification rulings in 2021. Jerry discusses how wage and hour litigation remained a sweet-spot for the plaintiffs' class action bar in 2021 and what that means for employers in 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.