self

In our first episode, Gerald L. Maatman Jr. discusses how in 2021, the aggregate monetary value of workplace class action settlements exploded to an all-time high, as plaintiffs' lawyers and government enforcement agencies monetarized their claims at the highest values we have ever tracked.

Many employers and commentators alike expected the pandemic to depress the size and pace of settlements. Instead, the numbers show that the plaintiffs' bar was successful in converting case filings into significant settlement numbers at higher levels during the pandemic than in any of the preceding years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.