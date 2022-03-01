Employment Law Attorney Larry Lee pinpoints legal issues employers should be following closely in 2022.

There is a laundry list of hot spots in employment law today, which may conspire to keep employers up at night. Here's a look at some pressing items in 2022 of which employers should be mindful.

Anti-discrimination laws. There is renewed attention on anti-discrimination laws, which includes most if not all states addressing inequities in pay, expansion of protected classes, further protections for pregnant workers, and at the time of this writing, the U.S. Senate passing a bill that strikes down arbitration clauses for victims of sexual harassment or assault in the workplace.

State paid sick leave and job protection laws. Employers need to be aware of the many state-mandated paid sick leave and job protection laws recently enacted across the United States. This includes time off for treatment and counseling.

Vaccine mandates. With the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, most states are complying with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down vaccine mandates in the workplace. It remains to be seen whether a small minority of states are looking to ignore the highest court's ruling by requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment before an employee can seek a medical or religious exemption.

Remote employees. Most employers are now facing the Shakespearean question of to continue or not to continue working remotely for some or most of its employees. That indeed is the question.

In a recent published survey, close to three-quarters of questioned workers opined that having a remote option to work would make them less likely to resign or leave a company. During the present tight labor market, this is an important consideration for those employers facing the question of whether to continue the flexibility of remote working for some of their employees.