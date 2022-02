ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

Connecticut Labor & Employment Law Developments - A 2021 Year-In-Review Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP The vaccine also created new mandates for long-term care workers and state employees in Connecticut.

Ban-The-Box Update On The Use Of Criminal History In Hiring Decisions Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and state-level equivalents have found that decisions based on an applicant's criminal history can have a disparate impact on race and national origin.

"Yellowjackets" Star Is Body Shamed On Set By A Co-Worker: Is That Illegal? Ford & Harrison LLP Melanie Lynskey, a star of the new Showtime series "Yellowjackets," recently recounted an incident in which a co-worker allegedly criticized her body on set.

DOL Workplace Posters: Same Requirements, Higher Consequences For Noncompliance Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Many employers may feel these requirements are antiquated and have become stagnant over the years.

California On Track To Bring Back COVID-19 Sick Leave Pay Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced they had reached an agreement to restore California's requirement that businesses provide supplemental paid sick leave for employees impacted by COVID-19.