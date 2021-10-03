As Pride Month 2021 comes to a close, it also marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. In celebration, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has created new resources and tools to help educate employees, applicants, and employers about their workplace rights. On the EEOC website, you can find the new landing page for information regarding discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. Additionally, the EEOC has put together a new technical assistance document to help the public understand the employment implications of the Bostock decision and other enforceable EEOC-established positions about the law.

The EEOC has assembled these resources in an effort to facilitate an accessible and centralized location to find plain-language information on this topic. Please note that neither of these two new resources states new EEOC policy, but rather, previous positions adopted by the Commission.

