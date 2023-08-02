In this podcast, Amanda Mullane and Claudia Martorell provide an overview of the temporary COVID-19 policy permitting employers to inspect documents remotely for the Form I-9 and to complete the Form I-9 virtually until they returned to in-person operations or until the policy ended on July 31, 2023. Our speakers discuss the compliance expectations on employers, including details on the 30-day grace period (until August 30) to start verifying documents physically, and the exception permitting qualified employers to fulfill the inspection requirements remotely if they were enrolled in E-Verify at the time that the Form I-9 was completed. Our speakers focus on the significance of the shift from remote to in-person verification of documents, the rules on the use of authorized representatives, and the required notifications to employees.

