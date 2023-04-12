ARTICLE

United States: Robert Whitman, Bernie Olshansky, And Daniel Small Write On New York City's COVID Vaccine Mandate Challenges In The New York Law Journal And Law.com

Seyfarth's Robert Whitman, Bernie Olshansky, and Daniel Small authored an article titled “New York City's COVID Vaccine Mandate Challenges: Momentary or Sustainable Success?” in the New York Law Journal and Law.com on March 21. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed New York City's COVID vaccine mandate and how that affected the private and public employees once the mandate ended. You can read the full article here.

