Recently, while appearing on 60 Minutes, President Biden declared "the pandemic is over." Not long thereafter, the World Health Organization ("WHO") said that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. President Biden later clarified his statement--stating that "[the pandemic] basically is not where it was." WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in discussing Biden's statements, stated that "we're in a better position than we've ever been."

Although we have yet to reach the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, said tunnel appears increasingly lucent. Perhaps providing some optimism regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams recently announced that New York City will rescind its private employer vaccine mandate, effective November 1, 2022.

Effective December 27, 2021, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a mandate which required that all in-person New York City private sector employees be fully vaccinated (or have an approved accommodation). Mayor Adams' rescission of the December 27, 2021 private sector employer mandate now means the following (as of November 1, 2022):

Private sector employers are allowed to rescind their vaccination requirement for their employees.

Private sector employers may, on their own accord, impose (or continue to impose) employee vaccination requirements.

Private sector employers may allow non-vaccinated employees back in the office.

Notes:

Mayor Adams' rescission applies to private sector employees. The vaccine mandate for New York City public sector employees remains in place.

Employers should continue to follow their respective COVID-19 protocols (e.g., encouraging employees who feel sick to stay home).

Remain in the know: (i) NYC COVID-19 main page; (ii) COVID-19 Data in New York; (iii) CDC Guidance.

