Showing & Analyzing Employee Vaccine Religious Accommodations

What are religions exemptions and accommodations for COVID-19?

What is considered a religious exemption?

Are religions exemptions different from religious accommodations regarding the COVID-19 vaccine? How can employees request a religious exemption? How can employees request a religious accommodation?

Can employers or companies meet with employees requesting a religious accommodation? What occurs in these meetings?

What other information do people, employees, and employers need to know about COVID-19 vaccination religious accommodation / exemption requests?

These questions are arising more and more because of the recent Supreme Court decisions.

self

On January 13, 2022, the United States Supreme Court upheld as legal the CMS Vaccine Mandate, which required certain healthcare entities to mandate the COVID vaccine for their employees (including doctors, registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), nurse practitioners, and physician assistants), among most other staff. Because of this Supreme Court COVID vaccine ruling, the dates required for implementation have changed for most states in the country and there has been a massive increase with religious accommodation requests from getting the COVID vaccine. We discuss the religious accommodations that employees can request to avoid getting the COVID vaccine. Join us for this episode as we discuss COVID-19 vaccine religion accommodation / exemption requests. Answers to these questions and many more are presented in this episode of Employment Law After Hours. For more information, please contact Bryan Meek at bmeek@bmdllc.com.

Originally posted on YouTube on January 26, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.