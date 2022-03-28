On March 24, 2022, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed Emergency Executive Order No. 62, which expands an exemption to New York's vaccination order for private-sector workers to include athletes and performing artists who reside in New York City. The executive order takes effect immediately.

The private-sector vaccination order, dated December 13, 2021, applies to any private employer that operates in New York City or has more than one employee in New York City, and requires such businesses to verify that their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the order exempts nonresident athletes and performing artists who travel to New York City to play or perform. Under Emergency Executive Order 62, athletes and performers are now exempt from the requirement to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to compete or perform in New York City.

The remainder of New York City's private-employer vaccination mandate will remain in effect.

Employers in New York City may wish to review the above requirements to ensure that their practices comply with the obligations articulated in the order. Employers may also want to stay updated as the private-sector vaccination order continues to evolve.

