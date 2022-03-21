United States:
Philadelphia Mayor Signs Bill Providing For COVID-19–Related Paid Leave
21 March 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On March 10, 2022, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed into law
the third iteration of the
Public Health Emergency Leave law, which will guarantee up to
forty hours of paid sick leave (COVID-19 leave) for eligible
Philadelphia employees. The COVID-19 leave shall be provided to
employees immediately without any waiting period or accrual
requirements. Since 2015, Philadelphia has required employers with
ten or more employees to provide up to forty hours of accrued paid
sick leave. The COVID-19 leave, which was recently approved by the Philadelphia City
Council, covers employers with at least twenty-five employees
and must be provided in addition to and before requiring employees
to use their accrued paid sick leave. Employers have until March
25, 2022, to provide notice to eligible employees of the
requirements of this law.
