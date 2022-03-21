On March 10, 2022, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed into law the third iteration of the Public Health Emergency Leave law, which will guarantee up to forty hours of paid sick leave (COVID-19 leave) for eligible Philadelphia employees. The COVID-19 leave shall be provided to employees immediately without any waiting period or accrual requirements. Since 2015, Philadelphia has required employers with ten or more employees to provide up to forty hours of accrued paid sick leave. The COVID-19 leave, which was recently approved by the Philadelphia City Council, covers employers with at least twenty-five employees and must be provided in addition to and before requiring employees to use their accrued paid sick leave. Employers have until March 25, 2022, to provide notice to eligible employees of the requirements of this law.

