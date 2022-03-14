CITY HALL

Paid COVID Sick Leave Passes Council, Will Last Until 2023

Philadelphia City Council voted last week to pass a paid COVID-19 sick leave requirement for companies with more than 25 employees. Although the bill passed 12-4, there was extensive debate amongst councilmembers about the impact this legislation could have on small businesses. Once signed, this ordinance will be in effect until the end of 2023.

Council Passes Philadelphia Public Financial Authority, Paving Way for City Bank

Voting 15-1, City Council approved the creation of the Philadelphia Public Financial Authority, which would be the parent organization to a Philadelphia Public Bank. A public bank, spearheaded by Councilmember Derek Green, is designed to add more access to capital for Philadelphia's small businesses.

Hospitality Industry Is Optimistic About Philadelphia's Post-COVID Recovery

Representatives from Philadelphia's convention and hotel industries expressed optimism at the return of major events to Philadelphia. The Convention Center has already matched the number of major scheduled events in 2022 with 2019, and hotel rooms occupancy rates are on the upswing after lows in 2020 and 2021.

SEPTA Gets Nearly $100 Million from Government As Ridership Continues to Recover

The federal government is giving SEPTA a $96 million infusion of cash, which SEPTA leadership says will be used to plug holes in the budget through 2024 caused by low ridership. While public transit ridership is recovering, it is still at only half the level it was in 2019.

Council to Consider Giving Municipal Employees Preference on Workforce Housing

Council President Clarke introduced a bill that would allow certain municipal employees to have priority access to new workforce housing. Some of these employees are required to live in the city.

Montgomery County to Hold Hearings on Rail Service Between Reading and Philadelphia

Montgomery County's Board of Commissioners voted to hold public hearings over a proposal to restart rail service between Reading and Philadelphia with intermediate stops in Pottstown and Norristown. Operations would be handled by a new, tri-county Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority and would connect to SEPTA's Norristown High Speed Line.

Upcoming Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several hearings throughout the legislative calendar. You can watch the hearings here.

On Friday, March 11, at 9:30 a.m., the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention will hold a hearing on gun violence in the city.

On Monday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m., the Committee on Fiscal Stability and Intergovernmental Cooperation will hold a hearing on the city's five-year strategic plan.

On Monday, March 14, at 1:00 p.m., the Committee on Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs will hold a hearing on renaming the 11th and Venango Playground as the "Williams Moore Reed Memorial Park."

