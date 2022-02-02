This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT host Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley to consult with them about the forthcoming Supreme Court vacancy | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:45 p.m. EST - the President and THE VICE PRESIDENT will host Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley to consult with them about the forthcoming Supreme Court vacancy | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
The White House
- Statement from President Biden on United Nations Security Council Meeting (RUS)
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar
- Remarks by President Biden and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar Before Bilateral Meeting
- Letter to Congress on Designating Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Visit of the Amir of Qatar
- Remarks by President Biden at Meeting 2ith the National Governors Association
- Press Release: Biden Administration Releases Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Guidebook for State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Governments
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Tackles Super-Polluting Methane Emissions
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 31, 2022
- Statement by President Joe Biden Marking One Year Since the Coup in Burma
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 452, the "Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act," which provides for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O'Ree, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions and commitment to hockey, inclusion, and recreational opportunity.
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Proclamation on National Teen Dating Violence Awareness And Prevention Month, 2022
- Proclamation on American Heart Month, 2022
- Proclamation on National Black History Month, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar
- Article: 'Major Non-NATO Ally' Designation Will Enhance U.S., Qatar Relationship
- Article: U.S., Qatari Defense Leaders Look to Deepen Cooperation in Persian Gulf
- Statement from Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on Red Hill
- Article: DOD, Nation Celebrate Black History Month
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Maj. Carl H. Dodd
- Contracts for January 31, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, February 1
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- January 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu
- January 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov
- January 28: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador John J. Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation
Middle East
- January 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Palestinian President Abbas
- January 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid
- January 31: Statement | The Foiled Attack on Syrian Detention Facility
- January 31: Transcript: Senior State Department Official on the JCPOA Talks
Indo-Pacific
- January 31: Statement | Joint Statement on the Situation in Myanmar/Burma
- January 31: Statement | Increasing Pressure on the Burmese Military Regime and Its Supporters
Africa
- January 31: Statement | The United States Support of ECOWAS and African Union Actions on Burkina Faso
- January 31: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Jacobson as Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. at Embassy Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)
Western Hemisphere
- January 31: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Participation in the U.S.-Mexico Meeting on the Bicentennial Framework on Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities
Other Matters
- January 31: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes $840,000 Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by Torrey Pines Logic, Inc. and Dr. Leonid B. Volfson
- January 31: Statement | On Lunar New Year
- January 31: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement Marking One Year After The Military Coup In Burma
- Press Release: USAID Signs Historic MOU under the Minority-Serving Institutions Partnership Initiative with Tuskegee University
- Remarks by Administrator Power at Tuskegee University Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement Prior to a Vote Adopting the Agenda of a UN Security Council Meeting on Threats to International Peace and Security (RUS)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine in Response to Remarks Made by the Russian Permanent Representative
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on Ukraine
- Explanation of Vote on the Mandate Renewal of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
Department of the Treasury
- Economy Statement by Benjamin Harris, Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee January 31, 2022
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at White House Event with the National Governors Association
- Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates
- Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Counter Terrorism Designation Removal
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Publishes Annual Staff Report on Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Justice Department Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking
- Press Release: Statement from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke re: the hearing in United States v. McMichael et al.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Worth Over $692K at World Trade Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: EL Paso Air Branch assists in rescue of injured hiker (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $261K in Unreported Currency at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Vehicle Roll Over with Injured Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender and Two Gang Members Arrested by USBP (Texas)
- Press Release: Nine-Year-Old Lost Child Reunited with Family (Texas)
- Press Release: Memphis Seizes Counterfeit Driver's Licenses Every Day (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Statement from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo on Qatar Airways' Purchase of Boeing Aircraft
- Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the White House Boeing/Qatar Airways Announcement
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Industry and Labor Leaders Agree: America COMPETES Act is Essential Step Forward
- Press Release: Department of Commerce's NTIA Awards Additional $1.5M in Broadband Grants to Tribal Groups
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Video Processing Devices, Components Thereof, and Digital Smart Televisions Containing the Same II
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Report Shows Criminal Justice Financial Ecosystem Exploits Families at Every Stage
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Delegation Meets with Lithuania's Ministry of Economy and Innovation
- Press Release: ICYMI | EXIM Officials Travel to Lithuania This Week with Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Partnership to Ease Port Congestion and Restore Disrupted Shipping Services to U.S. Grown Agricultural Commodities
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces $1.15 Billion for States to Create Jobs Cleaning Up Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells
- Readout of the White House Council on Native American Affairs January Tribal Engagement Session
- Press Release: Department of the Interior Takes Steps to Enhance Compliance of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of $15M in state grants to improve delivery of benefits, services by state unemployment systems
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor now accepting applications for 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards
- Press Release: Hawaii seafood trader pays $117K in back wages, damages to 33 employees after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer denied them overtime wages
- Press Release: Johns construction contractor fined for lying to U.S. Department of Labor investigators during workplace inspection
- Press Release: Federal court orders Pennsylvania home care agency to pay more than $2.8M in back wages, damages to 491 workers; $250K in civil penalties for wage violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.8M in funding for employment, training services to combat New York's opioid crisis
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.4M in funding for employment, training services to combat West Virginia's opioid crisis
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2M in funding to provide employment, training services to combat Maine's opioid crisis
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education, National Comprehensive Center Release Latest Tool to Support Effective Use of American Rescue Plan Funds
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Announces New HHS Task Force to Prevent Human Trafficking
- Press Release: HHS Announces a Standard Clinical Definition for Opioid Withdrawal in Infants
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Takes Key Action by Approving Second COVID-19 Vaccine (Moderna)
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Opens Access to More than $2 Billion in Federal Funds for Disaster Recovery and Mitigation
