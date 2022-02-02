This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT host Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley to consult with them about the forthcoming Supreme Court vacancy | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EST - the President and THE VICE PRESIDENT will host Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley to consult with them about the forthcoming Supreme Court vacancy | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

The White House

Statement from President Biden on United Nations Security Council Meeting (RUS)

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar

Remarks by President Biden and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar Before Bilateral Meeting

Letter to Congress on Designating Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Visit of the Amir of Qatar

Remarks by President Biden at Meeting 2ith the National Governors Association

Press Release: Biden Administration Releases Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Guidebook for State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Governments

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Tackles Super-Polluting Methane Emissions

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 31, 2022

Statement by President Joe Biden Marking One Year Since the Coup in Burma

Bill Signed into Law: S. 452, the "Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act," which provides for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O'Ree, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions and commitment to hockey, inclusion, and recreational opportunity.

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on National Teen Dating Violence Awareness And Prevention Month, 2022

Proclamation on American Heart Month, 2022

Proclamation on National Black History Month, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar

Article: 'Major Non-NATO Ally' Designation Will Enhance U.S., Qatar Relationship

Article: U.S., Qatari Defense Leaders Look to Deepen Cooperation in Persian Gulf

Statement from Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on Red Hill

Article: DOD, Nation Celebrate Black History Month

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Maj. Carl H. Dodd

Contracts for January 31, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, February 1

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

January 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu

January 31: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov

January 28: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador John J. Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation

Middle East

January 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Palestinian President Abbas

January 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

January 31: Statement | The Foiled Attack on Syrian Detention Facility

January 31: Transcript: Senior State Department Official on the JCPOA Talks

Indo-Pacific

January 31: Statement | Joint Statement on the Situation in Myanmar/Burma

January 31: Statement | Increasing Pressure on the Burmese Military Regime and Its Supporters

Africa

January 31: Statement | The United States Support of ECOWAS and African Union Actions on Burkina Faso

January 31: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Jacobson as Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. at Embassy Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

Western Hemisphere

January 31: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Participation in the U.S.-Mexico Meeting on the Bicentennial Framework on Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities

Other Matters

January 31: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes $840,000 Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by Torrey Pines Logic, Inc. and Dr. Leonid B. Volfson

January 31: Statement | On Lunar New Year

January 31: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement Marking One Year After The Military Coup In Burma

Press Release: USAID Signs Historic MOU under the Minority-Serving Institutions Partnership Initiative with Tuskegee University

Remarks by Administrator Power at Tuskegee University Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement Prior to a Vote Adopting the Agenda of a UN Security Council Meeting on Threats to International Peace and Security (RUS)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ukraine in Response to Remarks Made by the Russian Permanent Representative

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on Ukraine

Explanation of Vote on the Mandate Renewal of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

Department of the Treasury

Economy Statement by Benjamin Harris, Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee January 31, 2022

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at White House Event with the National Governors Association

Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Counter Terrorism Designation Removal

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Publishes Annual Staff Report on Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations

Department of Justice

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Justice Department Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking

Press Release: Statement from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke re: the hearing in United States v. McMichael et al.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Worth Over $692K at World Trade Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: EL Paso Air Branch assists in rescue of injured hiker (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $261K in Unreported Currency at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Vehicle Roll Over with Injured Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender and Two Gang Members Arrested by USBP (Texas)

Press Release: Nine-Year-Old Lost Child Reunited with Family (Texas)

Press Release: Memphis Seizes Counterfeit Driver's Licenses Every Day (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo on Qatar Airways' Purchase of Boeing Aircraft

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the White House Boeing/Qatar Airways Announcement

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Industry and Labor Leaders Agree: America COMPETES Act is Essential Step Forward

Press Release: Department of Commerce's NTIA Awards Additional $1.5M in Broadband Grants to Tribal Groups

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Video Processing Devices, Components Thereof, and Digital Smart Televisions Containing the Same II

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Report Shows Criminal Justice Financial Ecosystem Exploits Families at Every Stage

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Delegation Meets with Lithuania's Ministry of Economy and Innovation

Press Release: ICYMI | EXIM Officials Travel to Lithuania This Week with Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Partnership to Ease Port Congestion and Restore Disrupted Shipping Services to U.S. Grown Agricultural Commodities

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces $1.15 Billion for States to Create Jobs Cleaning Up Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells

Readout of the White House Council on Native American Affairs January Tribal Engagement Session

Press Release: Department of the Interior Takes Steps to Enhance Compliance of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of $15M in state grants to improve delivery of benefits, services by state unemployment systems

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor now accepting applications for 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards

Press Release: Hawaii seafood trader pays $117K in back wages, damages to 33 employees after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer denied them overtime wages

Press Release: Johns construction contractor fined for lying to U.S. Department of Labor investigators during workplace inspection

Press Release: Federal court orders Pennsylvania home care agency to pay more than $2.8M in back wages, damages to 491 workers; $250K in civil penalties for wage violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.8M in funding for employment, training services to combat New York's opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2.4M in funding for employment, training services to combat West Virginia's opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $2M in funding to provide employment, training services to combat Maine's opioid crisis

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education, National Comprehensive Center Release Latest Tool to Support Effective Use of American Rescue Plan Funds

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Announces New HHS Task Force to Prevent Human Trafficking

Press Release: HHS Announces a Standard Clinical Definition for Opioid Withdrawal in Infants

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Key Action by Approving Second COVID-19 Vaccine (Moderna)

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Opens Access to More than $2 Billion in Federal Funds for Disaster Recovery and Mitigation

