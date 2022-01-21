Partner LaKeisha Caton discussed the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible omicron variant and its impact on workplace policy with SHRM. According to the recent article:

The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has resulted in numerous breakthrough cases, in which fully vaccinated and boosted people are becoming infected with and ill from COVID-19. These cases may prompt employers to pause return-to-workplace plans and consider remote work, if they can.

But the breakthrough cases shouldn't cause companies that are proceeding with onsite work to abandon mandatory vaccination policies, legal experts say.

"Breakthrough cases are to be expected and do not indicate that vaccination is not effective," said LaKeisha Caton, an attorney with Pryor Cashman in New York City. "To the contrary, COVID vaccines have prevented a greater number of serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths despite breakthrough infections."