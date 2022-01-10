This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule *

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report | State Dining Room

11:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

12:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route Denver International Airport

4:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Denver International Airport

4:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Denver, Colorado, en route Louisville, Colorado

5:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

5:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado

6:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; The President delivers brief remarks on his Administration's response to recent wildfires

8:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport en route Denver International Airport

8:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Denver International Airport en route Harry Reid International Airport

10:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Denver, Colorado

Recap of Thursday, January 6, 2022

The White House

  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 6, 2022
  • Remarks By President Biden To Mark One Year Since The January 6th Deadly Assault On The U.S. Capitol
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris Marking One Year Since the January 6th Deadly Assault on the U.S. Capitol

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu (re: UKR)
  • Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2") Meeting (As Prepared)
  • Readout of U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")
  • Article: Shared Challenges, Strengthening Alliance at Center of U.S.-Japan Defense Meeting
  • Press Release: Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation
  • Publication: COVID-19 - Transition to Health Protection Charlie on the Pentagon Reservation
  • Publication: COVID-19 - Adherence to Health Protection Charlie Occupancy Limits on the Pentagon Reservation
  • Article: Spirk Discusses DOD's 'Data-centric' Future
  • Contracts for January 6, 2021

Department of State

Japan

  • January 6: Statement | Joint Statement of the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")
  • January 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Virtual 2022 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee Meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo

Russia/Ukraine/Kazakhstan

  • January 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts
  • January 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana
  • January 6: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Trip to Switzerland and Belgium (January 8-13)
  • January 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Tileuberdi

Other Developments

  • January 6: Sanctions | Visa Restrictions Against Cuban Officials
  • January 6: Statement | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa
  • January 6: Statement | Welcoming Dr. Emily J. Blanchard as Chief Economist
  • January 6: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Treasury Issues Final Rule for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program to Support the Ongoing COVID Response

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Three Florida Residents in Multi-Million Dollar Insider Trading Scheme
  • Press Release: SEC Charges ICO Issuer and Founder with Defrauding Investors
  • Press Release: SEC Awards Over $13 Million To Whistleblower

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Readout from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting on the One Year Anniversary of the January 6th Attack on the Capitol
  • Press Release: Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Economic Espionage Conspiracy
  • Press Release: Man Arrested for Acting in United States as Agent of Egyptian Government
  • Press Release: Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Production of Child Pornography
  • Press Release: Rhode Island Man Charged in Manhattan for Trafficking 'Ghost' Guns
  • Press Release: RV Salesman Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • DHS Statement on the Importance of Seeking Safety and Support Regardless of Immigration Status Following Recent Wildfires in Colorado
  • Press Release: 26 Migrants Aboard a Train Attempt to Circumvent Checkpoint (California)
  • Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol Agents (California)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest wanted undocumented criminal individual (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Attempt in Subdivision (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Seizes Over 50K Apple AirPods, Nintendo Game Consoles (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily FEMA press releases

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Secretary Gina Raimondo's Call with Turkey's Minister of Trade, Mehmet Mus
  • Blog: U.S. Population Estimated at 332,403,650 on Jan. 1, 2022

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Publishes Inflation-Adjusted Civil Penalty Amounts for 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Modifies Ex Parte Rules in Affordable Connectivity Fund Proceeding
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for January Open Meeting

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Awards $35 Million to Small Businesses Pursuing Clean Energy and Climate Solutions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Awards More Than $3 Million in Funding to U.S. Small Businesses to Commercialize Environmental Technologies
  • Link to other daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | October 2021 Numbers

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor administrative judge orders federal contractor to turn over documents as part of federal compliance audit
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor conducts outreach, enforcement actions as cleanup continues in Northeast Arkansas after December 2021 tornadoes
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board, sign partnership agreement to enhance information sharing, enforcement, training, outreach
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $9.3M for Minnesota Employee Stock Ownership Plan after investigation finds plan overpaid for shares
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate renew alliance to protect, educate Mexican, Hispanic workers, employers in Kansas, Missouri on safety

