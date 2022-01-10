This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule *
10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report | State Dining Room
11:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
12:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route Denver International Airport
4:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Denver International Airport
4:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Denver, Colorado, en route Louisville, Colorado
5:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport
5:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado
6:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; The President delivers brief remarks on his Administration's response to recent wildfires
8:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport en route Denver International Airport
8:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Denver International Airport en route Harry Reid International Airport
10:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Denver, Colorado
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, January 6, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 6, 2022
- Remarks By President Biden To Mark One Year Since The January 6th Deadly Assault On The U.S. Capitol
- Remarks by Vice President Harris Marking One Year Since the January 6th Deadly Assault on the U.S. Capitol
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu (re: UKR)
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2") Meeting (As Prepared)
- Readout of U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")
- Article: Shared Challenges, Strengthening Alliance at Center of U.S.-Japan Defense Meeting
- Press Release: Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation
- Publication: COVID-19 - Transition to Health Protection Charlie on the Pentagon Reservation
- Publication: COVID-19 - Adherence to Health Protection Charlie Occupancy Limits on the Pentagon Reservation
- Article: Spirk Discusses DOD's 'Data-centric' Future
- Contracts for January 6, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, January 7
Japan
- January 6: Statement | Joint Statement of the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")
- January 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Virtual 2022 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee Meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo
Russia/Ukraine/Kazakhstan
- January 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts
- January 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana
- January 6: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Trip to Switzerland and Belgium (January 8-13)
- January 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Tileuberdi
Other Developments
- January 6: Sanctions | Visa Restrictions Against Cuban Officials
- January 6: Statement | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa
- January 6: Statement | Welcoming Dr. Emily J. Blanchard as Chief Economist
- January 6: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Issues Final Rule for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program to Support the Ongoing COVID Response
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Three Florida Residents in Multi-Million Dollar Insider Trading Scheme
- Press Release: SEC Charges ICO Issuer and Founder with Defrauding Investors
- Press Release: SEC Awards Over $13 Million To Whistleblower
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Readout from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting on the One Year Anniversary of the January 6th Attack on the Capitol
- Press Release: Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Economic Espionage Conspiracy
- Press Release: Man Arrested for Acting in United States as Agent of Egyptian Government
- Press Release: Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Production of Child Pornography
- Press Release: Rhode Island Man Charged in Manhattan for Trafficking 'Ghost' Guns
- Press Release: RV Salesman Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on the Importance of Seeking Safety and Support Regardless of Immigration Status Following Recent Wildfires in Colorado
- Press Release: 26 Migrants Aboard a Train Attempt to Circumvent Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol Agents (California)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest wanted undocumented criminal individual (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Attempt in Subdivision (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes Over 50K Apple AirPods, Nintendo Game Consoles (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily FEMA press releases
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Gina Raimondo's Call with Turkey's Minister of Trade, Mehmet Mus
- Blog: U.S. Population Estimated at 332,403,650 on Jan. 1, 2022
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Publishes Inflation-Adjusted Civil Penalty Amounts for 2022
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Modifies Ex Parte Rules in Affordable Connectivity Fund Proceeding
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for January Open Meeting
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Awards $35 Million to Small Businesses Pursuing Clean Energy and Climate Solutions
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Awards More Than $3 Million in Funding to U.S. Small Businesses to Commercialize Environmental Technologies
- Link to other daily EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | October 2021 Numbers
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor administrative judge orders federal contractor to turn over documents as part of federal compliance audit
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor conducts outreach, enforcement actions as cleanup continues in Northeast Arkansas after December 2021 tornadoes
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board, sign partnership agreement to enhance information sharing, enforcement, training, outreach
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $9.3M for Minnesota Employee Stock Ownership Plan after investigation finds plan overpaid for shares
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate renew alliance to protect, educate Mexican, Hispanic workers, employers in Kansas, Missouri on safety
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.