This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule *

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report | State Dining Room

11:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

12:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route Denver International Airport

4:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Denver International Airport

4:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Denver, Colorado, en route Louisville, Colorado

5:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

5:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado

6:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY meet with families who were impacted by the Marshall Fire; The President delivers brief remarks on his Administration's response to recent wildfires

8:10 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport en route Denver International Airport

8:35 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Denver International Airport en route Harry Reid International Airport

10:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Denver, Colorado

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, January 6, 2022

The White House

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 6, 2022

Remarks By President Biden To Mark One Year Since The January 6th Deadly Assault On The U.S. Capitol

Remarks by Vice President Harris Marking One Year Since the January 6th Deadly Assault on the U.S. Capitol

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu (re: UKR)

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2") Meeting (As Prepared)

Readout of U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")

Article: Shared Challenges, Strengthening Alliance at Center of U.S.-Japan Defense Meeting

Press Release : Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation

: Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation Publication : COVID-19 - Transition to Health Protection Charlie on the Pentagon Reservation

: COVID-19 - Transition to Health Protection Charlie on the Pentagon Reservation Publication : COVID-19 - Adherence to Health Protection Charlie Occupancy Limits on the Pentagon Reservation

: COVID-19 - Adherence to Health Protection Charlie Occupancy Limits on the Pentagon Reservation Article: Spirk Discusses DOD's 'Data-centric' Future

Contracts for January 6, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, January 7

Japan

January 6: Statement | Joint Statement of the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")

January 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Virtual 2022 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee Meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo

Russia/Ukraine/Kazakhstan

January 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts

January 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana

January 6: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Trip to Switzerland and Belgium (January 8-13)

January 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Tileuberdi

Other Developments

January 6: Sanctions | Visa Restrictions Against Cuban Officials

January 6: Statement | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

January 6: Statement | Welcoming Dr. Emily J. Blanchard as Chief Economist

January 6: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Issues Final Rule for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program to Support the Ongoing COVID Response

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Three Florida Residents in Multi-Million Dollar Insider Trading Scheme

Press Release: SEC Charges ICO Issuer and Founder with Defrauding Investors

Press Release: SEC Awards Over $13 Million To Whistleblower

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting on the One Year Anniversary of the January 6th Attack on the Capitol

Press Release: Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Economic Espionage Conspiracy

Press Release: Man Arrested for Acting in United States as Agent of Egyptian Government

Press Release: Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Production of Child Pornography

Press Release: Rhode Island Man Charged in Manhattan for Trafficking 'Ghost' Guns

Press Release: RV Salesman Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Statement on the Importance of Seeking Safety and Support Regardless of Immigration Status Following Recent Wildfires in Colorado

Press Release: 26 Migrants Aboard a Train Attempt to Circumvent Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol Agents (California)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest wanted undocumented criminal individual (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Attempt in Subdivision (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Seizes Over 50K Apple AirPods, Nintendo Game Consoles (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily FEMA press releases

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Gina Raimondo's Call with Turkey's Minister of Trade, Mehmet Mus

Blog: U.S. Population Estimated at 332,403,650 on Jan. 1, 2022

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Publishes Inflation-Adjusted Civil Penalty Amounts for 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Modifies Ex Parte Rules in Affordable Connectivity Fund Proceeding

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for January Open Meeting

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $35 Million to Small Businesses Pursuing Clean Energy and Climate Solutions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Awards More Than $3 Million in Funding to U.S. Small Businesses to Commercialize Environmental Technologies

Link to other daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | October 2021 Numbers

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor administrative judge orders federal contractor to turn over documents as part of federal compliance audit

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor conducts outreach, enforcement actions as cleanup continues in Northeast Arkansas after December 2021 tornadoes

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, National Labor Relations Board, sign partnership agreement to enhance information sharing, enforcement, training, outreach

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $9.3M for Minnesota Employee Stock Ownership Plan after investigation finds plan overpaid for shares

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Mexican Consulate renew alliance to protect, educate Mexican, Hispanic workers, employers in Kansas, Missouri on safety

