On January 4, 2022, and faced with record numbers of COVID-19 cases in New York State, the New York State Department of Health ("NYSDOH") issued Interim Updated Isolation & Quarantine Guidance. The Interim Guidance aligns NYSDOH's isolation and quarantine recommendations for the general population with the guidance issued by the CDC on December 27, 2021, which the CDC has updated repeatedly since then, and about which we previously reported on here. This Interim Guidance also supersedes the essential worker portion of NYSDOH's December 24, 2021 shortened isolation guidance, although the portion pertaining to healthcare workers remains in effect. We will continue to provide updates on NYSDOH's recommendations, as well as those issued by other public health agencies, as events continue to unfold.

