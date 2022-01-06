This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
12:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Port Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force John D. Porcari | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, January 4, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting on COVID-?19
- Statement by President Joe Biden on 5G Deployment Agreement
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Nordic Counterparts (NATO/RUS/UKR)
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 4, 2022
- Nominations Sent to the Senate (re: multiple Departments/Agencies)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: U.S. Troops in Iraq Remain at Risk, Retain Right of Self-Defense, Press Secretary Says
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Olympic Shooting Medalist Now Head Coach at Naval Academy
- Contracts for January 4, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, January 5
- January 4: Statement | Houthis' Ship Seizure Threatens International Trade and Security
- January 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (re: RUS/UKR, Yemen, Sudan, etc.)
- January 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (re: RUS/UKR, Yemen, Ethiopia, Sudan, etc.)
- January 4: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias (RUS/UKR/NATO)
- January 4: Statement | Troika and EU Statement on the Resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok
- January 4: Statement | U.S. Recognition of Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly and Interim President Guaidó
- January 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. John Nkengasong
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator to the Bureau for Global Health
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Colombian National Charged in Connection with Plot to Kill Haitian President
- Press Release: Georgia Woman Sentenced to 41 Months in COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Hospital to Ensure Effective Communication with Deaf Patients and Companions
- Press Release: North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Discover Undeclared Spider Monkeys at Progreso International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: More than 1,300 Fake Championship Rings Worth $982K Seized in Cincinnati (Ohio)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: United States Prevails in USMCA Dispute on Canadian Dairy Restrictions | January 4, 2022
- Press Release: U.S. Terminates AGOA Trade Preference Program for Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea | January 1, 2022
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Statement On 5G Deployment Agreement
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USMCA Dairy Panel Ruling
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: DOT, Dept. Of Education Announce Temporary Waiver to Help Increase the Number of School Bus Drivers Nationwide
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $14M in grants to two projects combating child labor, forced labor, human trafficking worldwide
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $115K in back wages, liquidated damages after investigators find Hawaii contractor's pay practices violated federal law
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor secures $1M settlement with New Jersey aluminum foundry to resolve long-standing worker safety, health violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $105K in back wages for 92 workers after investigation finds overtime violations by Tampa healthcare services provider
- Press Release: Court orders Long Island pizzeria to pay $178K in back wages, damages, penalties for denying workers overtime wages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Oklahoma City area nursing homes operators failed to pay workers for time spent in training, meetings
- Press Release: Fiduciaries to Utica, New York, employee stock ownership plan agree to take actions to resolve violations found in U.S. Department of Labor investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Labcorp illegally denied worker private space for nursing mothers at California clinic
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Joint Temporary Action with U.S. Department of Transportation to Help Address School Bus Driver Labor Shortage
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 4, 2022
