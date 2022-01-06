This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

12:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Port Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force John D. Porcari | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting on COVID-?19

Statement by President Joe Biden on 5G Deployment Agreement

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Nordic Counterparts (NATO/RUS/UKR)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 4, 2022

Nominations Sent to the Senate (re: multiple Departments/Agencies)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: U.S. Troops in Iraq Remain at Risk, Retain Right of Self-Defense, Press Secretary Says

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Olympic Shooting Medalist Now Head Coach at Naval Academy

Contracts for January 4, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, January 5

January 4: Statement | Houthis' Ship Seizure Threatens International Trade and Security

January 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (re: RUS/UKR, Yemen, Sudan, etc.)

January 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (re: RUS/UKR, Yemen, Ethiopia, Sudan, etc.)

January 4: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias (RUS/UKR/NATO)

January 4: Statement | Troika and EU Statement on the Resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

January 4: Statement | U.S. Recognition of Venezuela's 2015 National Assembly and Interim President Guaidó

January 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout : Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. John Nkengasong

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator to the Bureau for Global Health

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Colombian National Charged in Connection with Plot to Kill Haitian President

Press Release : Georgia Woman Sentenced to 41 Months in COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Hospital to Ensure Effective Communication with Deaf Patients and Companions

Press Release: North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CBP Officers Discover Undeclared Spider Monkeys at Progreso International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: More than 1,300 Fake Championship Rings Worth $982K Seized in Cincinnati (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States Prevails in USMCA Dispute on Canadian Dairy Restrictions | January 4, 2022

Press Release: U.S. Terminates AGOA Trade Preference Program for Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea | January 1, 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Statement On 5G Deployment Agreement

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USMCA Dairy Panel Ruling

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: DOT, Dept. Of Education Announce Temporary Waiver to Help Increase the Number of School Bus Drivers Nationwide

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $14M in grants to two projects combating child labor, forced labor, human trafficking worldwide

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $115K in back wages, liquidated damages after investigators find Hawaii contractor's pay practices violated federal law

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor secures $1M settlement with New Jersey aluminum foundry to resolve long-standing worker safety, health violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $105K in back wages for 92 workers after investigation finds overtime violations by Tampa healthcare services provider

Press Release: Court orders Long Island pizzeria to pay $178K in back wages, damages, penalties for denying workers overtime wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Oklahoma City area nursing homes operators failed to pay workers for time spent in training, meetings

Press Release: Fiduciaries to Utica, New York, employee stock ownership plan agree to take actions to resolve violations found in U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Labcorp illegally denied worker private space for nursing mothers at California clinic

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Joint Temporary Action with U.S. Department of Transportation to Help Address School Bus Driver Labor Shortage

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 4, 2022

