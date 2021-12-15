John Ho spoke with Search HR Software about the latest in COVID-19 vaccination requirements. President Joe Biden's administration requires firms of 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or tested regularly. This rule, set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, was due to take effect Dec. 6, requiring that employees either be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or undergo regular testing. But the mandate has been successfully challenged in court and is on hold pending the outcome of a preliminary injunction. Still, employers should prepare for the possibility of a vaccination requirement, said John. The Dec. 6 deadline has several requirements, including determining employees' vaccination status, whether they are fully or partially vaccinated or not vaccinated. By asking for this information, employers aren't implementing a mandatory vaccine policy, but they are addressing a record-keeping burden, he said.

