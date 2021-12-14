self Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Take It or Leave It Episode 1: Religious Accommodations for the COVID-19 Vaccine

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

The increasing number of employers implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace has led to a significant influx of religious accommodation requests from employees asking to be exempt from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This high volume of religious accommodation requests and novel legal issues being presented by such requests have left many employers scrambling to process and address these requests in an efficient and legally compliant manner. During this inaugural episode of "Take It or Leave It," Labor & Employment Attorney and religious accommodation expert, Dawn Solowey, joins co-hosts, Josh Seidman and Meg Toth, to discuss the various types of religious accommodation requests employers are receiving from employees in response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the different approaches employers are using to analyze and address these religious accommodation requests in a legally compliant manner, and practical considerations for handling large volumes of requests.

