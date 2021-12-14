Jim Sullivan spoke with Bloomberg Law about New York City's newly announced COVID-19 vaccination mandate for private-sector workers. New York City could be the first of several states and local governments to establish vaccination requirements as federal mandates are litigated in court, said Jim. "It's a state battle now. I think you're going to see more of it," he said. When state vaccination requirements have been challenged in federal court, the courts often have concluded the mandates were within the state's public health powers, he said.

