United States:
Navigating Through The Federal And Texas COVID Mandate Rules For The Workplace
23 November 2021
Kane Russell Coleman Logan
Douglas Bracken, Dennis Duffy, Colin Durham, and Andrea (AJ) Johnson hosted an educational
webinar informing clients on best practices for navigating the
COVID-19 mandates in the workplace.
Topics included OSHA mandates, federal contractor mandates,
Texas rules and religious accommodations.
You can view the entire webinar here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
