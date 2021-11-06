Daniel Johns authored an article discussing labor law considerations surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace. Much has been written and argues about whether such mandates are lawful, when and under what circumstances employers should grant employee religious and medical exemptions to a mandate, and how such mandates can practically be implemented in the workplace. Much less has been written, however, about the labor law implications for an employer's adoption of vaccine mandates in a unionized workplace. An even less has been written about the issue of an employee's right to engage in concerted protected activity to protest such mandates.

To read more of this article, click here. (Subscription Required)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.