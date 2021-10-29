This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates virtually in the annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit | South Court Auditorium

12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

7:50 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT campaigns with former Governor Terry McAuliffe | Virginia Highlands Park, Arlington, VA

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, October 25, 2021

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on Build Back Better and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | Kearny, New Jersey
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris during a Meeting on Climate Change
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Burmese NUG Representatives
  • Proclamation on Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-?19 Pandemic
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Releases Additional Detail for Implementing a Safer, More Stringent International Air Travel System
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on COVID-?19 and International Air Travel Policy
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Newark, NJ
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to The Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Department of Defense (DoD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: U.S. Government Still Working to Evacuate Afghans
  • Press Release: DoD Announces 2021 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards Winners
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad et al. Pre-Trial Hearing
  • Press Release: DoD's Military Spouse Employment Partnership Reaches Milestone Anniversary
  • Article: Radio Personality Robin Quivers Is Also Air Force Veteran
  • Contracts for October 25, 2021

Department of State

  • October 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
  • October 25: Remarks | Secretary Blinken's Remarks and His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Before Their Meeting
  • October 25: Statement | The United States Condemns Actions Against Sudan's Civilian-led Transitional Government
  • October 25: Statement | Troika Statement on Military Takeover in Sudan (U.S., U.K., Norway)
  • October 25: Statement | Updates on U.S. Travel Policy Requiring Vaccination
  • October 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt
  • October 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics
  • October 25: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy (Oct. 27)
  • October 25: Statement | Launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans
  • October 25: Statement | Uzbekistan Presidential Election
  • October 25: Statement | Elections in Iraq
  • October 25: Statement | Intersex Awareness Day
  • October 25: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy
  • October 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement by Administrator Samantha Power On Military Takeover in Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Meeting on the Report of the Secretary-General Entitled "Our Common Agenda"
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Eritrea
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Belarus
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic
  • Remarks at the General Assembly Plenary Session on UNGA Agenda Item 30: Space as a driver of Sustainable Development (the Space 2030 agenda)
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?to UNA-USA Chapters on the Occasion of UN Day

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with Vice Premier of China Liu He
  • Press Release: G20 Health and Finance Board Letter
  • Press Release: Treasury Announces Appointment of Ventris Gibson as Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Appoints First Counselor for Racial Equity
  • Press Release: More than 510,000 Households Received Emergency Rental Assistance in September, Totaling Nearly $2.8 Billion in Payments

Department of Justice

  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Gives Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Conference: Confronting Hate: Strategies for Prevention, Accountability and Justice
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Conference: Confronting Hate: Strategies for Prevention, Accountability and Justice
  • Press Release: Former Air War College Professor Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements about Relationship with Government Official in China
  • Press Release: Navistar Inc. to Reduce 10,000 Tons of NOx Emissions and Pay $52 Million Civil Penalty in Federal Settlement of Clean Air Act Claims
  • Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Consent Decree in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Owners of Minneapolis Area Rental Properties
  • Press Release: Tennessee State Senator and Nashville Social Club Owner Indicted for Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme
  • Press Release: Chief Financial Officer for Oklahoma Business Found Guilty of Employment Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Resumption of Hours of Operation at California Ports of Entry
  • Press Release: El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents Participate in Red Ribbon Week (California)
  • Press Release: Agents Intercept Tractor Trailer Smuggling Scheme (Texas)
  • Press Release: Gulf Cartel Member and Criminal Migrants Arrested at the Border (Texas)
  • Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Checkpoint Agents Foil Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Speaks Your Language
  • Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Coming to Oaks (Pennsylvania)
  • Press Release: Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Somervell County, Texas, Ready for Public View
  • Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Delaware
  • Press Release: FEMA Approves Panama City Beach for $1.4 Million Mitigation Grant (Florida)
  • Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Federal Assistance

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

Department of Commerce

  • Statement from Secretary Raimondo on Release of International Travel Rules

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC to Restrict Future Acquisitions for Firms that Pursue Anticompetitive Mergers
  • Press Release: FTC Imposes Strict Limits on DaVita, Inc.'s Future Mergers Following Proposed Acquisition of Utah Dialysis Clinics

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC to Host Webinar Upon Launch of Reassigned Numbers Database Nov. 1
  • Press Release: FCC Updates the DTV Table of Allotments and Related Rules
  • Press Release: FCC Receives $1.3B in New Emergency Connectivity Fund Applications
  • Press Release: FCC Upholds Cancellation of DKQEK-LP in Cupertino, California

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Press Release: DFC and Biological E. Limited Finalize Financing Arrangement to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capabilities in India

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Congratulates 2021 U.S. Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Award Winners

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces Key Step to Advance Science, Better Protect Communities from PFAS Pollution

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces temporary enforcement policy on prohibited transaction rules applicable to investment advice fiduciaries
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $783,616 in wages, fringe benefits for 14 contract workers, their union at Jamaica federal building
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit on behalf of workers of La Puente poultry processors who failed to pay overtime wages
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.6M in incremental funding to continue employment, training services to combat Connecticut's opioid crisis

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $800 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survivors and their Children
  • Press Release: Preview HealthCare.gov Plans Now and Get Ready – Open Enrollment Starts November 1
  • Press Release: New HHS Actions Add to Biden Administration Efforts to Increase Access to Easy-to-Use Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Tests

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Makes Progress on Efforts to Understand Presence of Asbestos in Cosmetic Products

