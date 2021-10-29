This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates virtually in the annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit | South Court Auditorium
12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room
7:50 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT campaigns with former Governor Terry McAuliffe | Virginia Highlands Park, Arlington, VA
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, October 25, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Build Back Better and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | Kearny, New Jersey
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
- Remarks by Vice President Harris during a Meeting on Climate Change
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Burmese NUG Representatives
- Proclamation on Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-?19 Pandemic
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Releases Additional Detail for Implementing a Safer, More Stringent International Air Travel System
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on COVID-?19 and International Air Travel Policy
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Newark, NJ
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to The Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to The Democratic Republic of the Congo
Department of Defense (DoD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: U.S. Government Still Working to Evacuate Afghans
- Press Release: DoD Announces 2021 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards Winners
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad et al. Pre-Trial Hearing
- Press Release: DoD's Military Spouse Employment Partnership Reaches Milestone Anniversary
- Article: Radio Personality Robin Quivers Is Also Air Force Veteran
- Contracts for October 25, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 26
- October 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
- October 25: Remarks | Secretary Blinken's Remarks and His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Before Their Meeting
- October 25: Statement | The United States Condemns Actions Against Sudan's Civilian-led Transitional Government
- October 25: Statement | Troika Statement on Military Takeover in Sudan (U.S., U.K., Norway)
- October 25: Statement | Updates on U.S. Travel Policy Requiring Vaccination
- October 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt
- October 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics
- October 25: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy (Oct. 27)
- October 25: Statement | Launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans
- October 25: Statement | Uzbekistan Presidential Election
- October 25: Statement | Elections in Iraq
- October 25: Statement | Intersex Awareness Day
- October 25: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy
- October 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement by Administrator Samantha Power On Military Takeover in Sudan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Meeting on the Report of the Secretary-General Entitled "Our Common Agenda"
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Eritrea
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Belarus
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic
- Remarks at the General Assembly Plenary Session on UNGA Agenda Item 30: Space as a driver of Sustainable Development (the Space 2030 agenda)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?to UNA-USA Chapters on the Occasion of UN Day
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with Vice Premier of China Liu He
- Press Release: G20 Health and Finance Board Letter
- Press Release: Treasury Announces Appointment of Ventris Gibson as Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint
- Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Appoints First Counselor for Racial Equity
- Press Release: More than 510,000 Households Received Emergency Rental Assistance in September, Totaling Nearly $2.8 Billion in Payments
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Gives Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Conference: Confronting Hate: Strategies for Prevention, Accountability and Justice
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Conference: Confronting Hate: Strategies for Prevention, Accountability and Justice
- Press Release: Former Air War College Professor Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements about Relationship with Government Official in China
- Press Release: Navistar Inc. to Reduce 10,000 Tons of NOx Emissions and Pay $52 Million Civil Penalty in Federal Settlement of Clean Air Act Claims
- Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Consent Decree in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Owners of Minneapolis Area Rental Properties
- Press Release: Tennessee State Senator and Nashville Social Club Owner Indicted for Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme
- Press Release: Chief Financial Officer for Oklahoma Business Found Guilty of Employment Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Resumption of Hours of Operation at California Ports of Entry
- Press Release: El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents Participate in Red Ribbon Week (California)
- Press Release: Agents Intercept Tractor Trailer Smuggling Scheme (Texas)
- Press Release: Gulf Cartel Member and Criminal Migrants Arrested at the Border (Texas)
- Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Checkpoint Agents Foil Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Speaks Your Language
- Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Coming to Oaks (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Somervell County, Texas, Ready for Public View
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Delaware
- Press Release: FEMA Approves Panama City Beach for $1.4 Million Mitigation Grant (Florida)
- Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Federal Assistance
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Department of Commerce
- Statement from Secretary Raimondo on Release of International Travel Rules
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC to Restrict Future Acquisitions for Firms that Pursue Anticompetitive Mergers
- Press Release: FTC Imposes Strict Limits on DaVita, Inc.'s Future Mergers Following Proposed Acquisition of Utah Dialysis Clinics
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC to Host Webinar Upon Launch of Reassigned Numbers Database Nov. 1
- Press Release: FCC Updates the DTV Table of Allotments and Related Rules
- Press Release: FCC Receives $1.3B in New Emergency Connectivity Fund Applications
- Press Release: FCC Upholds Cancellation of DKQEK-LP in Cupertino, California
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC and Biological E. Limited Finalize Financing Arrangement to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capabilities in India
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Congratulates 2021 U.S. Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Award Winners
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Key Step to Advance Science, Better Protect Communities from PFAS Pollution
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces temporary enforcement policy on prohibited transaction rules applicable to investment advice fiduciaries
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $783,616 in wages, fringe benefits for 14 contract workers, their union at Jamaica federal building
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit on behalf of workers of La Puente poultry processors who failed to pay overtime wages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.6M in incremental funding to continue employment, training services to combat Connecticut's opioid crisis
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $800 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survivors and their Children
- Press Release: Preview HealthCare.gov Plans Now and Get Ready – Open Enrollment Starts November 1
- Press Release: New HHS Actions Add to Biden Administration Efforts to Increase Access to Easy-to-Use Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Tests
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Makes Progress on Efforts to Understand Presence of Asbestos in Cosmetic Products
