This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates virtually in the annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit | South Court Auditorium

12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

7:50 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT campaigns with former Governor Terry McAuliffe | Virginia Highlands Park, Arlington, VA

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, October 25, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Build Back Better and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal | Kearny, New Jersey

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Remarks by Vice President Harris during a Meeting on Climate Change

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Burmese NUG Representatives

Proclamation on Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-?19 Pandemic

on Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-?19 Pandemic Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Releases Additional Detail for Implementing a Safer, More Stringent International Air Travel System

: Biden Administration Releases Additional Detail for Implementing a Safer, More Stringent International Air Travel System Transcript : Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on COVID-?19 and International Air Travel Policy

: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on COVID-?19 and International Air Travel Policy Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Newark, NJ

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Department of Defense (DoD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: U.S. Government Still Working to Evacuate Afghans

Press Release: DoD Announces 2021 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards Winners

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Shaikh Mohammad et al. Pre-Trial Hearing

Press Release: DoD's Military Spouse Employment Partnership Reaches Milestone Anniversary

Article: Radio Personality Robin Quivers Is Also Air Force Veteran

Contracts for October 25, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 26

October 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

October 25: Remarks | Secretary Blinken's Remarks and His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Before Their Meeting

October 25: Statement | The United States Condemns Actions Against Sudan's Civilian-led Transitional Government

October 25: Statement | Troika Statement on Military Takeover in Sudan (U.S., U.K., Norway)

October 25: Statement | Updates on U.S. Travel Policy Requiring Vaccination

| Updates on U.S. Travel Policy Requiring Vaccination October 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt

October 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics

October 25: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy (Oct. 27)

October 25: Statement | Launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans

October 25: Statement | Uzbekistan Presidential Election

October 25: Statement | Elections in Iraq

October 25: Statement | Intersex Awareness Day

October 25: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

October 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power On Military Takeover in Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Meeting on the Report of the Secretary-General Entitled "Our Common Agenda"

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Eritrea

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Belarus

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic

Remarks at the General Assembly Plenary Session on UNGA Agenda Item 30: Space as a driver of Sustainable Development (the Space 2030 agenda)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?to UNA-USA Chapters on the Occasion of UN Day

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with Vice Premier of China Liu He

Press Release: G20 Health and Finance Board Letter

Press Release: Treasury Announces Appointment of Ventris Gibson as Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Appoints First Counselor for Racial Equity

Press Release: More than 510,000 Households Received Emergency Rental Assistance in September, Totaling Nearly $2.8 Billion in Payments

Department of Justice

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Gives Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Conference: Confronting Hate: Strategies for Prevention, Accountability and Justice

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the Civil Rights Division's Virtual Conference: Confronting Hate: Strategies for Prevention, Accountability and Justice

Press Release: Former Air War College Professor Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements about Relationship with Government Official in China

Press Release: Navistar Inc. to Reduce 10,000 Tons of NOx Emissions and Pay $52 Million Civil Penalty in Federal Settlement of Clean Air Act Claims

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Consent Decree in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Owners of Minneapolis Area Rental Properties

Press Release: Tennessee State Senator and Nashville Social Club Owner Indicted for Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme

Press Release: Chief Financial Officer for Oklahoma Business Found Guilty of Employment Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release : Resumption of Hours of Operation at California Ports of Entry

: Resumption of Hours of Operation at California Ports of Entry Press Release: El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents Participate in Red Ribbon Week (California)

Press Release: Agents Intercept Tractor Trailer Smuggling Scheme (Texas)

Press Release: Gulf Cartel Member and Criminal Migrants Arrested at the Border (Texas)

Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Checkpoint Agents Foil Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Speaks Your Language

Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Coming to Oaks (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: Revised Preliminary Flood Maps for Somervell County, Texas, Ready for Public View

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Delaware

Press Release: FEMA Approves Panama City Beach for $1.4 Million Mitigation Grant (Florida)

Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Federal Assistance

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

Department of Commerce

Statement from Secretary Raimondo on Release of International Travel Rules

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC to Restrict Future Acquisitions for Firms that Pursue Anticompetitive Mergers

Press Release: FTC Imposes Strict Limits on DaVita, Inc.'s Future Mergers Following Proposed Acquisition of Utah Dialysis Clinics

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC to Host Webinar Upon Launch of Reassigned Numbers Database Nov. 1

Press Release: FCC Updates the DTV Table of Allotments and Related Rules

Press Release: FCC Receives $1.3B in New Emergency Connectivity Fund Applications

Press Release: FCC Upholds Cancellation of DKQEK-LP in Cupertino, California

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC and Biological E. Limited Finalize Financing Arrangement to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capabilities in India

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Congratulates 2021 U.S. Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Award Winners

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Key Step to Advance Science, Better Protect Communities from PFAS Pollution

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces temporary enforcement policy on prohibited transaction rules applicable to investment advice fiduciaries

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $783,616 in wages, fringe benefits for 14 contract workers, their union at Jamaica federal building

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit on behalf of workers of La Puente poultry processors who failed to pay overtime wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.6M in incremental funding to continue employment, training services to combat Connecticut's opioid crisis

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $800 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survivors and their Children

Press Release: Preview HealthCare.gov Plans Now and Get Ready – Open Enrollment Starts November 1

Press Release: New HHS Actions Add to Biden Administration Efforts to Increase Access to Easy-to-Use Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Tests

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Makes Progress on Efforts to Understand Presence of Asbestos in Cosmetic Products

